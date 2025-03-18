Live Updates | Nagpur Violence, Aurangzeb Row: Curfew Imposed Under Section 163, Over 50 People Detained

Nagpur Violence Live Updates: Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday evening after rumours circulated that a religious book had been burned. Protesters clashed with police, leading to stone-pelting and arson. To control the violence, security forces deployed tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. The unrest began after a right-wing group staged a protest calling for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Tensions quickly escalated, with miscreants damaging property and setting vehicles on fire, causing the situation to spiral out of control.

An official Maharashtra police notification confirmed that a curfew had been imposed in several areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) due to heightened tensions. The curfew affects police station limits, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Violence also broke out after an unidentified individual vandalized shops, set vehicles on fire, and threw stones. This unrest followed an earlier clash between two groups in the Mahal area, further escalating tensions. The Nagpur Police have issued prohibitory orders and detained over 50 individuals in response.