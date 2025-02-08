Najafgarh Election Result 2025 Live: Neelam Pahalwan vs Sushma Devi Yadav vs Tarun Kumar

Najafgarh Election Result Live Update: Najafgarh is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, established after the 2008 delimitation. It is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with nine other constituencies: Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Uttam Nagar. Located in the South West Delhi district, Najafgarh is one of the district's three subdivisions, situated in the southwestern part of Delhi, bordering Haryana's Gurgaon and Bahadurgarh.

As per the 2011 Census, Najafgarh has a population of 1,365,152.

Najafgarh Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Kailash Gahlot of AAP won the seat with 81,507 votes, defeating Ajit Singh Kharkhari of BJP, who received 75,276 votes, and Congress's Sahab Singh, who secured 2,379 votes. Gahlot also won in 2015, with 55,598 votes, while Bharat Singh from INLD received 54,043 votes, and Kharkhari got 39,462 votes.

The key candidates for 2025 are Neelam Pahalwan from BJP, Sushma Devi Yadav from Congress, and Tarun Kumar from AAP.

