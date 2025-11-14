Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins; Postal Ballot Being Taken Up, JDU Vs INC Faceoff
Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Nalanda assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards Shrawon Kumar of JDU and Kaushlendra Kr of INC.
Located in the Nalanda district, Nalanda is a historic and politically significant Assembly constituency, founded in 1951. The area is well-known for the historic Nalanda University. Education and development are the main concerns for parties contesting for the seat. The Nalanda seat is expected to see a tough contest among various parties in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live: Counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar begins.
