BIHAR ELECTION

Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins; Postal Ballot Being Taken Up, JDU Vs INC Faceoff

Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Nalanda assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards Shrawon Kumar of JDU and Kaushlendra Kr of INC.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Located in the Nalanda district, Nalanda is a historic and politically significant Assembly constituency, founded in 1951. The area is well-known for the historic Nalanda University. Education and development are the main concerns for parties contesting for the seat. The Nalanda seat is expected to see a tough contest among various parties in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

14 November 2025
08:31 IST

Jokihat Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins

Jokihat Election Results 2025 Live: The elections set several records, achieving the highest polling in both phases. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 69.20 per cent, the highest in the state's history.

08:14 IST

Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins

Nalanda Election Results 2025 Live: Counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar begins.

