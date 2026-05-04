Namakkal Election Results 2026 LIVE: P. Rani or Sridevi Mohan — who will emerge victorious?
Namakkal Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Namakkal Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu is witnessing a multi-cornered contest in the 2026 elections, with DMK’s P. Rani facing AIADMK’s Sridevi P. S. Mohan, along with NTK and TVK candidates.
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Namakkal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Namakkal is an important Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.
In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has fielded P. Rani, while the AIADMK has nominated Sridevi P. S. Mohan. The contest also includes Praveen from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and C. S. Dileep from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a total of 26 candidates contested from the Namakkal seat. In that election, DMK’s Ramalingam P. won the constituency by defeating AIADMK’s Baskar K. P. P.
The counting of votes for the Namakkal Assembly constituency will take place on May 4, 2026.
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