NAMPALLYASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Nampally Assembly Election results 2023 (NampallyVidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Jakati Laxmi Rahul Chandra Vs BRS’s Ch Anand Kumar Goudvs Congress's Malli Surya Teja Vs AIMIM’sMohammed Majid Hussain

Nampalli is a state assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Telangana that is a part of the parliamentarian/Lok Sabha constituency of Secundrabad. Nampalliis located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,43,506 male voters and 1,29,540 female votes in the seat, for a total of 2,73,079 voters. 44.02% of voters cast ballots in Nampalli during the 2018 Telangana elections. There was 48.24% turnout in 2014.

By a margin of 17,710 (13.12%), Jaffar Hussain of AIMIM won the seat in 2014. A total of 47.48% of the votes cast went to Jaffar Hussain.

AIMIM won the Nampalli Assembly portion of the Secundrabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

NampallyVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sJakati Laxmi Rahul Chandra, Congress candidate Malli Surya Teja, AIMIM’sMohammed Majid Hussain and BRS’s Ch Anand Kumar Goud are the three four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of the Nampallyassembly elections.

