Nandigram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will Suvendu Adhikari retain his seat?

Nandigram Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Nandigram Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Nandigram constituency went to vote in Phase 1 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 23 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 11 candidates are in the fray for Nandigram seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Nandigram seat are Pabitra Kar (TMC), Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Sekh Jariatul Hossain (INC), Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan (AISF), Sahidul Haque Mondal (AJUN), Santi Gopal Giri (CPI), Bimal Kumar Maity (SUCIC), Sangita Chakraborty (IND), Md Nurul Islam (IND), Md Abi Ala (IND), Sahalam Ali (IND)

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In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari of BJP won against (then CM) Mamata Banerjee of AITC from Nandigram Assembly seat. In a keenly contested state assembly battle in 2021, Banerjee had later that year, contested from Bhabanipur constituency in by-polls.

This year BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from two constituencies --Nandigram and Bhabanipur. Current CM Mamata Banerjee will be facing Adhikari from Bhabanipur seat in 2026.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: