Nangloi Jat Election Result Live Update: After high-octane campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls, the D day is here when Delhi will get the answer whether Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will retain power in the national capital or either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress will spring a surprise and oust the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5. In the 2025 Assembly elections, the national capital witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Nangloi Jat Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years.

As the counting of votes begins, one of the key seats which will be under watch is the Nangloi Jat Assembly Constituency. On this seat, the BJP has fielded Manoj Kumar Shokeen, who is pitted against the sitting AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen and Congress’s

In the 2020 Delhi elections, AAP’s Raghuvinder Shokeen won the seat with 74,444 votes. The BJP’s Suman Lata received 62,820 votes, while the Congress candidate Mandeep Singh secured 9,761 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen also emerged victorious, garnering 83,259 votes. BJP's Manoj Kumar Shokeen received 46,235 votes, and Congress's Dr. Bijender Singh obtained 15,756 votes.

