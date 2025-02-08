Narela Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Narela Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Dinesh Bhardwaj, Raj Karan Khatri, Aruna Kumari Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Election Result 2025 LIVE: The is ECI is all set to announce the result for Narela Assembly constituencywhich comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and one of the 10 assembly segments within the North West Delhi (SC) parliamentary constituency. It is a general category seat.

From 1966 to 1993, Narela was a part of the Delhi Metropolitan Council. From 1993 to 2008, it was part of the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. After the 2008 delimitation, Narela became an assembly segment under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Narela Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 polls, AAP candidate Sharad Kumar won Narela seat with approx 86,070 votes and defeated BJP’s Neel Daman Khatri, who garnered 68,833 votes.

In the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, AAP nominated Dinesh Bhardwaj against BJP's Raj Karan Khatri, and Congress's Aruna Kumari.