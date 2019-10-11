Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet Live updates: Chinese President arrives at Chennai airport

The historical coastal town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu will provide the setting for the second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders will have tete-e-tete as also delegation-level talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

The two leaders would meet in Mahabalipuram in the evening and visit some UNESCO world heritage sites. And even though, this is an informal meet, issues like terrorism, trade and border conflict may also feature during the one-on-one talks between the two leaders.

Here are the Live updates: