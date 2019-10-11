Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet Live updates: Chinese President arrives at Chennai airport

11 October 2019, 14:05 PM
Grand cultural welome for Xi at Chennai airport. Folk dancers also present.
11 October 2019, 14:03 PM
Chennai airport is decked up for Chinese president Xi Jinping's arrival.
11 October 2019, 14:01 PM
Xi Jinping will will head to Mamallapuram, almost 50 km away from Chennai, to participate in the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
11 October 2019, 13:54 PM
vAs per IANS, Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit, CM Palaniswami will also be present when Modi receives Xi at Chennai airport.
11 October 2019, 13:44 PM
PM Modi to receive Chinese President Xi Jinping at Arjuna's Penance
11 October 2019, 13:40 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai.
11 October 2019, 13:37 PM
Less than an hour before the Chinese President's arrival, school children, members of Chinese community and others gather around ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu: Members of Chinese community, school children and other people gather outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel, in Chennai, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today. pic.twitter.com/qvxvSLcBc2
— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
11 October 2019, 13:31 PM
11 October 2019, 13:21 PM
Five suspected Tibetans were arrested by the police for allegedly trying to protest near ITC Grand Chola, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to stay during his two-day visit.
#WATCH Chennai: Police detained Tibetan activists who were protesting outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/fgJkQyX0gs
— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
11 October 2019, 13:21 PM
PM Modi leaves for Fisherman's Cove where he will be staying. Fisherman's Cove is en route to Mamallapuram from Tiruvidanthai. Modi will travel by road to Mamallapuram from there.
11 October 2019, 13:21 PM
Chopper carrying PM Modi landed at Tiruvidanthai helipad, that was set up during the Defence Expo last year.
11 October 2019, 13:20 PM
PM Modi tweets in Tamil, Mandarin and Chinese, says he is happy to be in Tamil Nadu.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2019
11 October 2019, 13:19 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Chennai airport. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at the airport.
Landed in Chennai.
I am happy to be in the great land of Tamil Nadu, known for its wonderful culture and hospitality.
It is gladdening that Tamil Nadu will host President Xi Jinping. May this Informal Summit further strengthen ties between India and China. pic.twitter.com/IvsTnoGVdW
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2019
11 October 2019, 13:18 PM
Indian Coast Guard ships were also deployed in the waters near the Shore Temple -- the second century-old granite architecture built by the Pallava kings to provide security from any seaborne threat.
11 October 2019, 13:18 PM
The historic coastal town of Mamallapuram will provide the setting for the meeting between Modi and Xi.
11 October 2019, 13:16 PM
Flags of India and China have been put up around the area to mark the summit. The airport has also been decked up traditionally with banana leaves, flower garlands, and fruits.
11 October 2019, 13:16 PM
11 October 2019, 13:15 PM
Modi and Xi will have one-on-one, as well as delegation-level talks to strengthen bilateral ties.
11 October 2019, 13:14 PM
The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in China's Wuhan on April 27 and 28 last year.