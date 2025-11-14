Advertisement
Narkatiaganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP vs JSP vs RJD

Narkatiaganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Narkatiaganj Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 11, 2025. The key candidates in the 2025 Assembly elections include Sanjay Kumar Pandey from the BJP, Md. Wasiullah of the Jan Suraaj Party, Deepak Yadav representing the RJD, and Shashwat Kedar of the INC, among others.

 

Nov 14, 2025, 06:48 AM IST
In the previous Assembly elections, BJP candidate Rashmi Varma won by a margin of 21,134 votes, while INC’s Vinay Varma was the runner-up with 54,350 votes.

This year, Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 57.3%, slightly higher than in 2020. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA—comprising JD(U), BJP, and other allies—fought a competitive battle for political dominance across the state.

