NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Nathnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Nathnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Nathnagar assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between LJPRV's Mithun Kumar and the RJD's Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:48 AM IST|Source:
Nathnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Nathnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Located in Bhagalpur district, the Nathnagar Assembly constituency is socially and culturally significant. This region represents a balance of urban and rural populations, making its electoral issues diverse and wide-ranging. In past elections, the Nathnagar seat has consistently witnessed tough contests, where along with caste equations, issues like development, employment, and education have remained prominent. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Nathnagar seat is considered strategically important for political parties, where voter preferences can determine the direction of the election.

In 2020, Ali Ashraf Siddiqui of RJD won by 78,832 votes, defeating Lakshmi Kant Mandal of JDU.

From the Nathnagar assembly seat, LJPRV has fielded Mithun Kumar against RJD's Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Ajay Kumar Roy. Other candidates in the fray are Ravish Chandra Kushwaha of Bahujan Samaj Party, MD Manzar Alam of Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik) and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tunes For Nathnagar Seat Live Election Result 2025:

