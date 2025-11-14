Nathnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Nathnagar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Located in Bhagalpur district, the Nathnagar Assembly constituency is socially and culturally significant. This region represents a balance of urban and rural populations, making its electoral issues diverse and wide-ranging. In past elections, the Nathnagar seat has consistently witnessed tough contests, where along with caste equations, issues like development, employment, and education have remained prominent. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Nathnagar seat is considered strategically important for political parties, where voter preferences can determine the direction of the election.

In 2020, Ali Ashraf Siddiqui of RJD won by 78,832 votes, defeating Lakshmi Kant Mandal of JDU.

From the Nathnagar assembly seat, LJPRV has fielded Mithun Kumar against RJD's Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Ajay Kumar Roy. Other candidates in the fray are Ravish Chandra Kushwaha of Bahujan Samaj Party, MD Manzar Alam of Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik) and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

