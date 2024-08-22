Advertisement
NEET PG 2024 RESULT 2024

NEET PG Result 2024 Date LIVE: NBEMS Result To Be Released SOON At natboard.edu.in- Check Latest Update Here

NEET PG Result 2024 Date LIVE: This year, the NEET PG results will be prepared and released by NBE using a normalization process, as the exam was conducted in two shifts, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE
LIVE Blog

NEET PG 2024 Result 2024: The NEET PG Result 2024 is anticipated to be released in the first week of September. Although the official date has not been announced, the National Board of Education (NBE) typically releases results within 20-25 days after the exam. Candidates who took the NEET PG 2024 exam should regularly check the official websites of NBE and Nat Board for the latest updates on the NEET PG Result 2024 and cutoff scores.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts: from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 7 pm. Around 2,28,540 candidates participated in the exam at 416 centers across 170 cities. The expected cutoff for NEET PG 2024 is likely to range between 280-295 for General category candidates, 245-260 for SC/ST/OBC categories, 260-270 for Unreserved-PH (UR-PH), and 245-260 for SC/ST/OBC-PH categories.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on NEET PG Result 2024.

22 August 2024
14:28 IST

NEET PG Result 2024 Live: Here's how to check 

  • Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.
  • Access the NEET PG result PDF.
  • Click on the provided result link.
  • Search for your marks using your name or roll number.
13:29 IST

NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: Last year cut off

Last year, the NEET PG cut-off marks for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses were as follows:

General and EWS: 291 marks
General-PwD: 274 marks
SC, ST, OBC (including PwD from these categories): 257 marks.

12:44 IST

NBE NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: Websites to check result

Once announced, candidates can check the NEET PG results on the following websites:

natboard.edu.in
nbe.edu.in

12:38 IST

NEET PG Result 2024 LIVE: When will results be announced?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 results soon. The postgraduate medical entrance exam took place on August 11.

