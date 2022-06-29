NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates. The NEET aspirants are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon. NTA released the advanced information slip. This slip will have all the details like exam city, examination centre allotted to a candidate, and other important details regarding NEET UG Exam 2022.

This year, UG medical entrance exam is set to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The test will be conducted in offline mode at different centres. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully given on the admit card. Applicants must carry their admit cards on the day of examination to the exam centres, otherwise they would not be allowed to attempt the exam.