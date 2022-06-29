NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Exam Intimation Slip Released, admit card to release soon at neet.nta.nic.in; check here for details

NTA has released the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates and will soon release the Admit cards, the NEET aspirants are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates. The NEET aspirants are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon. NTA released the advanced information slip. This slip will have all the details like exam city, examination centre allotted to a candidate, and other important details regarding NEET UG Exam 2022.

This year, UG medical entrance exam is set to be conducted on July 17, 2022. The test will be conducted in offline mode at different centres. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully given on the admit card. Applicants must carry their admit cards on the day of examination to the exam centres, otherwise they would not be allowed to attempt the exam.

29 June 2022
14:34 PM

NEET UG 2022: Intimation Slip

The NTA has issued NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips to all registered candidates.

14:32 PM

NEET UG 2022: Exam Date

The NEET UG 2022 exams are set to take place on July 17, 2022, (Sunday).

14:28 PM

NEET UG 2022: NEET UG held across the countries

The NEET (UG) 2022 exams are being held in 546 cities across the country and 14 cities outside of India by the National Testing Agency.

