NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Amid Answer Key release date, Students demand #NEETUGsecondattempt- Read details here

NEET UG Answer key to be out soon, students protests on twitter demand second attempt for NEET UG.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Amid Answer Key release date, Students demand #NEETUGsecondattempt- Read details here
NEET UG 2022: Amid NTA successfully conducting the National Eligibility Entrance Test on 17th July 2022, students are now demanding for a second attempt for the NEET UG exam. The students have referred to a lack of adequate time for preparation as the reason for their demand. Also, they have pointed out that JEE Aspirants get two attempts for their exam why not us. Earlier, students demanded a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there was not enough time to prepare. They also claimed that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET.

Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 29, 2022. Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

28 July 2022
10:38 AM

NEET UG 2022: Exam date

NEET UG 2022 was conducted on 17th July by NTA.

10:37 AM

NEET UG 2022: Answer Key

NEET UG Answer key is expected to release Tomorrow 29 July 2022.

