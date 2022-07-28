NEET UG 2022: Amid NTA successfully conducting the National Eligibility Entrance Test on 17th July 2022, students are now demanding for a second attempt for the NEET UG exam. The students have referred to a lack of adequate time for preparation as the reason for their demand. Also, they have pointed out that JEE Aspirants get two attempts for their exam why not us. Earlier, students demanded a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there was not enough time to prepare. They also claimed that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET.

Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter.

Minimum 2 Attempts will be the most logical solution for eradication of so many issues which crop up every year.#TwoAttemptsForNEETUGisLogical@DG_NTA@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY (NTA / JEE) (@Sudhanshu2107) July 27, 2022

#NEETUGSecondAttempt guys don't loss hope we have to fight for justice we have to fight for 2nd phase of neet ug exam affected student should have to come and raise voice in sc otherwise whole 1 year is wasted we all have to unite #ExtraAttemptNEETUG — Parul Nonhare (@nonhare_parul) July 27, 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 29, 2022. Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.