Nemom Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar finally win?

Nemom Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Nemom assembly seat (Constituency No. 135) in Thiruvananthapuram district, the NDA has fielded BJP state president and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the LDF has fielded sitting MLA V. Sivankutty of CPI(M), and the UDF's candidate is K.S. Sabarinadhan of the Indian National Congress.

Nemom is a General seat falling under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly elections, V. Sivankutty of CPI(M) won the seat defeating BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan by a narrow margin of 3,949 votes, with Congress's K. Muraleedharan finishing third. In 2016, BJP's O. Rajagopal had won the seat against Sivankutty -- marking the BJP's first-ever assembly election win in Kerala -- before losing it back to the Left in 2021.

Nemom has historically backed both Congress and the Left, and is the only segment in Thiruvananthapuram where the BJP had an upper hand even during Shashi Tharoor's strong Lok Sabha wins in 2024. Exit polls give Chandrasekhar a narrow edge, making Nemom the hottest seat to watch today.

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