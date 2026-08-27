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Nepal flood news live updates: 162 dead, hundreds missing as rescue teams search for survivors

Flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border has triggered widespread destruction, leaving widespread casualties and numerous individuals unaccounted for. Disaster management and rescue teams are actively searching damaged settlements, ruined transport corridors, and riverbanks for missing foreign tourists, security personnel, and local residents.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Nepal flood news live updates: 162 dead, hundreds missing as rescue teams search for survivors
Image Credit: ANI. Nepal flood news live updates.
27 August 2026 10:24 IST (IST)

Nepal flood news live: Indian Embassy, state govts issue emergency helpline numbers

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, alongside multiple state governments, established 24x7 control rooms and helpline services to assist affected citizens, stranded tourists, and concerned families.

Embassy of India (Kathmandu): Call or WhatsApp at +977 9851316807, +977 9709107500, or +977 9810326117.

Uttar Pradesh: Emergency helpline at 1070.

Maharashtra: Call toll-free 1070 or +91 9321587143. Email assistance: controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

Karnataka: State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 or 080-22253707.

Telangana (New Delhi Coordination Centre): Reach out via WhatsApp/Call to 9871999044 (Vandhana), 9949351270 (Ch Chakravarthi), or 9618597969 (G Rakshit Naik). Note: Keep passport, last location, and tour operator info ready.

West Bengal: Kolkata Police helpline at 18003455678 (WhatsApp: 9874902880). WB Police direct lines: 033-24793311 or 9147890181.

Rajasthan: SEOC at 1070, 112, or landlines 0141-2851960 / 0141-2385776 / 0141-2385777.

Odisha (New Delhi Control Room): Available 24x7 at 011-23012807, 7428135044, or 8527580245.

Sikkim: Dedicated desk reachable at 03592201145, 03592202461, or 03592202256.

Kerala: Direct assistance at 9447111844 or 9737132147.

27 August 2026 10:14 IST (IST)

Nepal flood news live: Death toll reaches 162; search on for missing people

The death toll from the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal climbed to 162 on Thursday, with dozens of individuals, including security personnel and foreign tourists, still missing.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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