/Nepal flood news live updates: 162 dead, hundreds missing as rescue teams search for survivors

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, alongside multiple state governments, established 24x7 control rooms and helpline services to assist affected citizens, stranded tourists, and concerned families.
Embassy of India (Kathmandu): Call or WhatsApp at +977 9851316807, +977 9709107500, or +977 9810326117.
Uttar Pradesh: Emergency helpline at 1070.
Maharashtra: Call toll-free 1070 or +91 9321587143. Email assistance: controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.
Karnataka: State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 or 080-22253707.
Telangana (New Delhi Coordination Centre): Reach out via WhatsApp/Call to 9871999044 (Vandhana), 9949351270 (Ch Chakravarthi), or 9618597969 (G Rakshit Naik). Note: Keep passport, last location, and tour operator info ready.
West Bengal: Kolkata Police helpline at 18003455678 (WhatsApp: 9874902880). WB Police direct lines: 033-24793311 or 9147890181.
Rajasthan: SEOC at 1070, 112, or landlines 0141-2851960 / 0141-2385776 / 0141-2385777.
Odisha (New Delhi Control Room): Available 24x7 at 011-23012807, 7428135044, or 8527580245.
Sikkim: Dedicated desk reachable at 03592201145, 03592202461, or 03592202256.
Kerala: Direct assistance at 9447111844 or 9737132147.
The death toll from the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal climbed to 162 on Thursday, with dozens of individuals, including security personnel and foreign tourists, still missing.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.
Nepal flood news live updates: Flash floods near the Nepal-Tibet border have caused widespread destruction, resulting in extensive loss of life and leaving numerous people unaccounted for. Fatalities have been reported across both Nepal and Tibet. Indian pilgrims, foreign tourists, security personnel, and local residents are among those missing. Search and rescue underway to find missing people.
The flood struck the Bhotekoshi River corridor in northern Nepal and sent water, mud, rocks and debris through nearby settlements. Bodies have been recovered downstream in the Trishuli and Narayani river areas.
More than 500 people remain unaccounted for, according to reports. The number could change as rescue teams reach more affected areas and officials check missing-person lists.
At least 133 Indian nationals are reported missing. Many were travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. Other foreign nationals from the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and Ukraine are also reported missing.
Reports say a rock and ice avalanche blocked a tributary near the Nepal-China border. The resulting debris dam later broke and sent a sudden surge of water downstream.
The flood arrived with little warning in places such as Timure and Syaphrubesi. Homes, shops, bridges, roads and border facilities were swept away or badly damaged.
Dozens of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel were reported missing after floodwaters hit border posts and barracks in Rasuwa.
Nepal's security forces and helicopter teams are searching for survivors and recovering bodies. Damaged roads and bridges have made access difficult.
India has also sent emergency aid and medical support to Nepal. Authorities continue to help locate missing Indian citizens and other travellers.
The search remains active, and officials are expected to update the death and missing-person figures as more areas become accessible.