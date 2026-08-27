/Nepal flood news live updates: 162 dead, hundreds missing as rescue teams search for survivors

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, alongside multiple state governments, established 24x7 control rooms and helpline services to assist affected citizens, stranded tourists, and concerned families.

Embassy of India (Kathmandu): Call or WhatsApp at +977 9851316807, +977 9709107500, or +977 9810326117.

Uttar Pradesh: Emergency helpline at 1070.

Maharashtra: Call toll-free 1070 or +91 9321587143. Email assistance: controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

Karnataka: State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 or 080-22253707.

Telangana (New Delhi Coordination Centre): Reach out via WhatsApp/Call to 9871999044 (Vandhana), 9949351270 (Ch Chakravarthi), or 9618597969 (G Rakshit Naik). Note: Keep passport, last location, and tour operator info ready.

West Bengal: Kolkata Police helpline at 18003455678 (WhatsApp: 9874902880). WB Police direct lines: 033-24793311 or 9147890181.

Rajasthan: SEOC at 1070, 112, or landlines 0141-2851960 / 0141-2385776 / 0141-2385777.

Odisha (New Delhi Control Room): Available 24x7 at 011-23012807, 7428135044, or 8527580245.

Sikkim: Dedicated desk reachable at 03592201145, 03592202461, or 03592202256.

Kerala: Direct assistance at 9447111844 or 9737132147.