New Delhi Election Result 2025 Live: Will Kejriwal Score Hat-Trick Or BJP’s Parvesh Verma Spoil AAP’s Party?

New Delhi Election Result Live Update: Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning.

In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years. On the other hand, the Congress, which ruled the capital uninterrupted for 15 years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, is seeking a return after a gap of 12 years.

New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

As the counting of votes begins, eyes will be on several high-profile seats in the national capital. One of the seats is the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where the AAP has fielded its party chief and former CM Arvind Kejriwal. He is pitted against BJP’s Parvesh Verma, who has been at the forefront of the saffron party’s poll campaign in the national capital, and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of former CM Sheila Dikshit.

New Delhi is a prominent assembly constituency that forms a crucial part of the country's capital. It serves as the headquarters for all three branches of the central government, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Parliament House, and the Supreme Court.

After bursting on the scene and forming the AAP in 2012, former CM and party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pulled a massive upset in the 2013 Assembly polls, defeating the then CM and Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit to bag the seat.

Later, Kejriwal went on to form the government in Delhi backed by the Congress, which fell after he resigned as CM, citing a lack of support and room to operate.