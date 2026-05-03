New Guwahati Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting set to start shortly, early leads and vote trends awaited

New Guwahati Election Results 2026 LIVE: The New Guwahati assembly constituency is a newly created constituency formed after the 2023 delimitation exercise in Assam. It falls under the Kamrup Metropolitan district and is part of the broader urban Guwahati political region. The seat was carved out mainly from portions of earlier constituencies like Guwahati East and Dispur to better balance population growth and urban expansion in the city. Key candidates from the seat are Aditya Gogoi of the Aam Aadmi Party, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of the BJP, Santanu Bora of the Congress and Chinmoyee Bhuyan Bardoloi of the Gana Suraksha Party.

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