Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043189https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nilambur-election-results-2026-live-can-sitting-mla-aryadan-shoukath-retain-the-seat-3043189.html
NewsIndiaNilambur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can sitting MLA Aryadan Shoukath retain the seat?
NILAMBUR ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Nilambur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can sitting MLA Aryadan Shoukath retain the seat?

Nilambur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sitting MLA Aryadan Shoukath of the Indian National Congress (UDF) faces LDF-backed Independent U. Sharafali and NDA's Girish Mekkatu of the BDJS from the Nilambur assembly seat in Malappuram district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:07 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nilambur Election Results 2026 LIVE

Nilambur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Nilambur assembly seat (Constituency No. 35) in Malappuram district, the UDF candidate is sitting MLA Aryadan Shoukath of the Indian National Congress, the LDF has fielded Independent U. Sharafali, and the NDA has fielded Girish Mekkatu of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). Nilambur is a General seat under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. 

Aryadan Shoukath won the Nilambur by-election in June 2025 with a margin of over 11,000 votes against CPI(M)'s M. Swaraj, after Independent MLA P.V. Anvar -- who had originally won the seat in 2021 -- resigned from the post. In 2016, Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath had come second to Independent P.V. Anvar. 

The 2026 contest is seen as a battle between UDF's dominance in Malappuram and the LDF's efforts to recover lost ground in this seat.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay tuned for latest updates:  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...