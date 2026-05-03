Nilambur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can sitting MLA Aryadan Shoukath retain the seat?

Nilambur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Nilambur assembly seat (Constituency No. 35) in Malappuram district, the UDF candidate is sitting MLA Aryadan Shoukath of the Indian National Congress, the LDF has fielded Independent U. Sharafali, and the NDA has fielded Girish Mekkatu of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). Nilambur is a General seat under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Aryadan Shoukath won the Nilambur by-election in June 2025 with a margin of over 11,000 votes against CPI(M)'s M. Swaraj, after Independent MLA P.V. Anvar -- who had originally won the seat in 2021 -- resigned from the post. In 2016, Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath had come second to Independent P.V. Anvar.

The 2026 contest is seen as a battle between UDF's dominance in Malappuram and the LDF's efforts to recover lost ground in this seat.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source