Nilambur Election Result 2025 Live: Constituency Sees 73.22 % Voter Turnout, Counting On June 23

Kerala's Nilambur Assembly Seat Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The stage is set for the counting of votes in the Nilambur Assembly constituency by-election, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 23. The bypoll was held on Thursday, June 19 and witnessed a voter turnout of 73.22 per cent which is slightly lower than the 76.31 per cent recorded during the 2024 Assembly elections.

According to election officials, clear trends are expected to emerge within two hours of counting. A total of 2,32,381 votes were cast in the constituency, comprising 1,13,613 male voters, 1,18,760 female voters, and eight transgender voters.

The contest drew significant attention with 10 candidates in the fray, and a fierce political battle primarily between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). LDF fielded M. Swaraj, while UDF nominated Aryadan Shoukath. BJP’s Mohan George is also in the race, while, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) State convener P.V. Anvar entered the race as an Independent candidate, after parting ways with the LDF and resigning from his Assembly seat.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates