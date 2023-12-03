Nirmal Election results 2023: Adilabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary seat includes Nirmal, a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Telangana. Nirmal is located in Telangana's North Telangana area and Nirmal district. It falls within the semi-urban seat category.

There are 88,365 male and 98,130 female voters in the seat, for a total of 1,86,512 votes. In the Telangana elections of 2018, Nirmal recorded a 79.27% voter turnout. 2014 had a 76.85% turnout.

The seat was won by BSP's Allolla Indra Karan Reddy in 2014 by a margin of 8,497 (5.26%). Of the total votes cast, Allolla Indra Karan Reddy received 38% of the vote.

The Nirmal Assembly portion of the Adilabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency was led by the TRS in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Nirmal Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’s Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and BRS’s AllolaIndrakaran Reddy are the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of the Nirmal assembly elections.