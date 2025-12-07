Goa Club Fire News LIVE: 25 Killed, Probe Underway

Goa Club Fire News LIVE: A massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora’s busy Baga belt has sent shockwaves across Goa. Crowds gathered outside hospitals as officials worked to identify the victims, many of whom were late-shift staff.

On Sunday morning, police confirmed that 25 killed, including four tourists and 14 staff members, while seven bodies are yet to be identified as the process continues. Rescue and forensic teams have been examining the site as part of the investigation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the nightclub blaze and assured swift action against those found responsible.

The fire reportedly broke out around 12 a.m., trapping many inside, who died due to suffocation after failing to escape.