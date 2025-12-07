Goa Club Fire News LIVE: 25 Killed, Probe Underway
Goa Club Fire News LIVE: A midnight fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora killed 25 people, including tourists and staff. Seven victims remain unidentified. CM Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry and strict action.
Trending Photos
Goa Club Fire News LIVE: A massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora’s busy Baga belt has sent shockwaves across Goa. Crowds gathered outside hospitals as officials worked to identify the victims, many of whom were late-shift staff.
On Sunday morning, police confirmed that 25 killed, including four tourists and 14 staff members, while seven bodies are yet to be identified as the process continues. Rescue and forensic teams have been examining the site as part of the investigation.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the nightclub blaze and assured swift action against those found responsible.
The fire reportedly broke out around 12 a.m., trapping many inside, who died due to suffocation after failing to escape.
Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates:
Goa Club Fire Live: Magisterial Probe Ordered; FIR Registered Against Club Owner And General Manager
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the nightclub fire that killed 25 people. He added that an FIR has been registered against the club’s owner and general manager, who will be arrested.
Goa Club Fire Live: President Murmu Reacts
President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, offered condolences to the bereaved families, and wished strength to them, while praying for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.
"Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu said in a post on X.
Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 7, 2025
Goa Club Fire Live: PM Modi Reacts
"The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said in Post on X.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.