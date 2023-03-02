topStoriesenglish2578697
NORTHERN ANGAMI ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

Northern Angami Nagaland Election 2023 Result: NDPP's Kekhrielhoulie Yhome vs NPF's Khriehu Liezietsu

Northern Angami 1 Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Result: NDPP's Kekhrielhoulie Yhome vs NPF's Khriehu Liezietsu.

 

LIVE Updates | Northern Angami Nagaland Election 2023 Result: NDPP's Kekhrielhoulie Yhome vs NPF's Khriehu Liezietsu
Northern Angami 1 is an assembly district in Nagaland. In 2018, the Nagaland Peoples Front won this election. Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party lost to Khriehu Liezietsu of the Nagaland Peoples Front in the 2018 election by a margin of 2516 votes.

There were 17812 eligible voters in the constituency for the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, of whom 8,375 were men, 9,437 were women, and 0 registered voters were of a third gender. In Northern Angami-I, there will be 1127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters in 2023.

There were 17047 eligible voters in the 2018 Assembly elections, of whom 8,074 were men, 8,973 were women, and 0 were of a third gender. There were 16432 eligible voters in the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, of whom 7,844 were men, 8,588 were women, and 0 were voters of a third gender.

33 people exercised their right to vote in Northern Angami-I in 2018. 21 service voters were listed in the constituency in 2013.

02 March 2023
08:38 AM

LIVE Updates | Northern Angami 1 Nagaland Election 2023 Result: BJP Won 1 Seat

Kazheto Kinimi, a BJP candidate running in Nagaland's Akuluto assembly district, won the election without opposition. Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected to the 31 Akuluto assembly seat without a challenge after Khekashe Sumi, the only other candidate for the Congress, withdrew his name from consideration.

08:32 AM

LIVE Coverage | Northern Angami 1 Nagaland Election 2023 Result: Total Counting Tables

There are total 386 counting tables for smooth and hassle-free counting. Mokokchung district has a maximum counting table.

 

