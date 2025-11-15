Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: 9 Killed During Police Inspection Of Seized Faridabad Explosives
Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: A powerful blast occurred at Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, killing at least nine people. The explosion took place while police officers and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were inspecting the premises. Reports suggest a link between the blast and last week’s terror module bust in Faridabad. According to news agency ANI, the explosives being examined by the officers had recently been seized in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case.
The incident follows closely after a blast involving a Hyundai i20 near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed at least 10 lives and prompted a major investigation. Authorities later established that the driver of the car was Umar-un Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations have revealed connections between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad raids, with the doctor reportedly linked to the terror module responsible for the seizure of a large cache of explosives. The Faridabad operations, conducted prior to the Red Fort explosion, had recovered approximately 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials.
Security has been reinforced near the Nowgam police station following the blast. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force Pawan Kumar Sharma, visited the site on Saturday morning. The victims of the explosion are yet to be identified, while those injured, mostly police personnel and forensic officials, have been admitted to multiple hospitals across Srinagar, PTI reported.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: 'Deeply Anguished', Says Ladakh LG On Nowgam Blast
Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, expressed his "anguish" over the Nowgam blast and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
“Deeply anguished by the tragic explosion at Nowgam Police Station in #Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” he wrote in a post on X.
Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: SDRF Team present At Spot
A team of J&K SDRF arrived at the spot near the Nowgam Police Station, where a blast occurred last night. They are here for inspection and removal of rubble inside the police station.
Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: 'Saw Dead Body Everywhere' Says Eyewitness
A man claiming to be an eyewitness of the blast that occurred near Nowgam police station, Tariq Ahmed said, "We heard a loud explosion and we could not figure out what it was. It was when we saw the people coming out of it, crying, that we knew something happened in the police station. When we reached we saw everything was devastated, there was a lot of smoke and dead bodies... Our people and neighbours have died and this is a huge loss..."
Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: IG CRPF Visits Blast Site In Srinagar
IG CRPF Pawan Kumar Sharma reached the area near the premises of Nowgam police station, where a blast occurred last night.
