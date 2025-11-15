Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: 9 Killed During Police Inspection Of Seized Faridabad Explosives

Nowgam Blast LIVE Updates: A powerful blast occurred at Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, killing at least nine people. The explosion took place while police officers and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were inspecting the premises. Reports suggest a link between the blast and last week’s terror module bust in Faridabad. According to news agency ANI, the explosives being examined by the officers had recently been seized in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case.

The incident follows closely after a blast involving a Hyundai i20 near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed at least 10 lives and prompted a major investigation. Authorities later established that the driver of the car was Umar-un Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations have revealed connections between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad raids, with the doctor reportedly linked to the terror module responsible for the seizure of a large cache of explosives. The Faridabad operations, conducted prior to the Red Fort explosion, had recovered approximately 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials.

Security has been reinforced near the Nowgam police station following the blast. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force Pawan Kumar Sharma, visited the site on Saturday morning. The victims of the explosion are yet to be identified, while those injured, mostly police personnel and forensic officials, have been admitted to multiple hospitals across Srinagar, PTI reported.

