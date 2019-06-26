NRC not a matter of vote bank for us but an issue of national security: PM Narendra Modi

26 June 2019, 15:34 PM Rajya Sabha passes with voice vote motion thanking President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

26 June 2019, 15:33 PM Congress withdraws over 200 amendments to Motion of Thanks on President's Address; amendments by CPI, CPM defeated.

26 June 2019, 15:30 PM PM Narendra Modi concludes his speech in the Rajya Sabha in reply to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, a day after his Lok Sabha speech.

26 June 2019, 15:24 PM What cannot be wronged however is that it is Sardar Patel who, as Home Minister, ensured princely states were integrated with India. Sardar Patel was part of Congress but I am amazed that the party only remembers him when there is an election in Gujarat. Otherwise, they have only ignored him, he was sidelined: PM Modi.

26 June 2019, 15:23 PM If Sardar Patel was the first PM, the state of our villages would have been far better than what it is today: PM

26 June 2019, 15:21 PM It is our belief that if Sardar Patel was made the first PM of India there would not have been J&K problem: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

26 June 2019, 15:20 PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a Congress leader, party members should at least go once to pay respect to him at the Statue of Unity: PM Modi.

26 June 2019, 14:53 PM PM Modi in RS: I am sure there is no one in this house who will not like India to be part of the 5 trillion dollar economy club. Please gives us constructive suggestions, we are open to all suggestions, we don't believe only we have all the intellect.

26 June 2019, 14:53 PM PM Modi: I think Azad sahab (Ghulam Nabi Azad) is having blurred vision, maybe he is seeing everything from political spectacles. Ghalib said something for such people "ta umr Ghalib ye bhool karta raha, dhool chehre pe thi, aaina saaf karta raha"

26 June 2019, 14:51 PM The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too.But, some here in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a whole state. None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand: PM Modi

26 June 2019, 14:41 PM PM Modi in RS: Now they are slamming New India. Do they want old India back? Old India where cabinet decisions were torn in press meets, old India where Navy was used for personal trips, old India where numerous scams existed, old India which supported tukde tukde gang?

26 June 2019, 14:35 PM Odisha is an excellent example of maturity of voters in India. BJD was voted into power in Assembly elections while BJP at national level: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

26 June 2019, 14:35 PM PM Modi: This same attitude is visible when it comes to discussing 'One Nation, One Election.' Yes, some may not like this idea or have views on this. But, it is important to present these ideas and have discussions on this.

26 June 2019, 14:35 PM READ | Congress can't digest wins and can't accept defeats: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

26 June 2019, 14:34 PM PM Modi: Election Commission had invited parties on the issue of EVMs but just two parties accepted- CPI and NCP. I appreciate them for going to EC to learn more about the issue. But, why did the rest of the parties questioning the EVMs not even bother to go, they should answer.

26 June 2019, 14:30 PM PM Modi: There have been so many elections with EVMs and parties that are present in the Rajya Sabha have got opportunities to govern in different states after elections were held through EVMs. Then, why question EVMs today?

26 June 2019, 14:30 PM PM Modi: There have been so many elections with EVMs and parties that are present in the Rajya Sabha have got opportunities to govern in different states after elections were held through EVMs. Then, why question EVMs today?

26 June 2019, 14:22 PM The first discussion on EVM began in 1977. The first application of the EVM was in 1988. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha https://t.co/1zcKaIxKRr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2019

26 June 2019, 14:21 PM Some people kept raising the EVM issue in this House. I want to tell them there was a time when we had just 2 MPs in Parliament. People made fun of us. But, we worked harder and won trust of people. We did not make excuses and blame polling booth: PM Modi

26 June 2019, 14:18 PM PM Modi in RS: By saying farmers sold themselves just because of Rs 2,000 scheme is an insult to farmers. I am shocked, even media was abused, it was said elections were won because of the media. What do such ppl mean? That media is on sale? Does same logic apply to Tamil Nadu and Kerala?

26 June 2019, 14:13 PM I was saddened when some leaders said- the BJP and allies won the elections but the nation lost, democracy lost. I want to clearly say that such statements are unfortunate. Why question the wisdom of voters: PM Modi

26 June 2019, 14:13 PM Do our friends in the Congress Party feel if they do not win, India does not win? Are India and the Congress Party the same thing? No, they are not. Important to respect our electoral process and democracy: PM Modi

26 June 2019, 14:12 PM PM Modi: It hurts me to see parties insulting our voters, our farmers. To say, our farmers sold their soul for Rs 2000, that is shameful!

26 June 2019, 14:11 PM These elections were contested by the country's people, not the parties. People themselves made sure that the government's words and actions reach every corner. It's my good fortune that I could meet people from every counter: PM Modi

26 June 2019, 14:11 PM PM Modi in RS: There's a limit to pride. Congress losing doesn't mean India has lost. Did India lose the election in Raebareli and Wayanand? Did India lose in Amethi too?

26 June 2019, 14:07 PM These elections were contested by the country's people, not the parties. People themselves made sure that the government's words and actions reach every corner. It's my good fortune that I could meet people from every counter.

26 June 2019, 14:06 PM This was a special elections. After decades, a government was elected back to power with such large mandate.

26 June 2019, 14:04 PM PM Modi addresses Rajya Sabha on motion of thanks on President's address.

26 June 2019, 13:36 PM PM Modi to address Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

26 June 2019, 12:16 PM Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides a bicycle to Parliament: #WATCH Delhi: Union Minister and BJP MP, Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at the Parliament, riding a bicycle. pic.twitter.com/NUbynkDp6S — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

26 June 2019, 12:12 PM Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing to plea seeking direction to Lok Sabha Speaker for appointing Leader of Opposition.

26 June 2019, 11:12 AM DMK leader TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

26 June 2019, 11:12 AM Rajya Sabha will have more discussions on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.