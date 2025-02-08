Okhla Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Okhla Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate Amanatullah Khan vs Manish Chaudhary Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Okhla Election Result2025 Live Updates: Okhla is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. It forms a part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Okhla assembly constituency includes areas like Madanpur Khadar village, Khizrabad village, Jasola village, Aali village, and Taimur Nagar. Situated in the South East Delhi district, Okhla is an urban area located near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Okhla Assembly constituency in Delhi is witnessing a dynamic and competitive election in 2025. Amanatullah Khan, the current MLA, has represented the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this bastion, but the arrival of new candidates has changed the political scene. Ariba Khan, the daughter of former MLA Asif Mohd. Khan, is running for the Indian National Congress (INC), and Shifa Ur Rehman Khan is running for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Manish Chaudhary is the BJP candidate from the seat. The Counting of votes is taking place today.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amanatullah Khan retained the seat with 130,367 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Brahm Singh received 58,540 votes, while Congress's Parvez Hashmi secured 5,123 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Amanatullah Khan of AAP emerged victorious with 104,271 votes. Brahm Singh of BJP received 39,739 votes, and Asif Muhammad Khan of Congress garnered 20,135 votes.

Okhla Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

