Operation Sindoor Live Updates: All-Party Meet In Delhi Today; Emergency Declared In Pakistan

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, conducting precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Muridke and Bahawalpur — strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

According to an official statement released by the Indian Army, the operation — codenamed Operation Sindoor — targeted nine specific locations associated with the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in the 25-minute strikes on nine different locations.

This operation is a retaliation against the terror attack in Pahalgam, located in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives — 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali.

Today, the Central government has called an all-party meeting at 11 am to brief political leaders on the military strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces targeting the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.