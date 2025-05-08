Operation Sindoor Live Updates: All-Party Meet In Delhi Today; Emergency Declared In Pakistan
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing over 100 terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, conducting precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Muridke and Bahawalpur — strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
According to an official statement released by the Indian Army, the operation — codenamed Operation Sindoor — targeted nine specific locations associated with the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks.
Over 100 terrorists were killed in the 25-minute strikes on nine different locations.
This operation is a retaliation against the terror attack in Pahalgam, located in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives — 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali.
Amid escalating regional tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory, urging citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India and to Pakistan.
In the wake of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, emergency has been declared in Pakistan, according to Zee News TV.
Operation Sindoor Live: Government Calls All-Party Meet Today
The Central government has called an all-party meeting today to brief political leaders on the military strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces targeting the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.
