Pakistan Afghanistan War LIVE Updates: 133 Afghan fighters, 55 Pak troops reported dead

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan flared dramatically on Friday as cross-border hostilities intensified, with Islamabad declaring what it described as an “open war” against Kabul after launching airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. The sharp escalation marks one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbours in recent months.

Islamabad Declares ‘Open War’, Kabul Condemns Strikes

In a strongly worded post on X, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad had run out of patience, accusing the Taliban-led government of sheltering militant groups. He alleged that after NATO’s withdrawal, hopes for regional peace had faded as Afghanistan became a base for extremist elements. He also criticised the Taliban administration over human rights issues, particularly concerning women.

Declaring that restraint had ended, Asif warned that the situation had now turned into an “open war,” asserting that Pakistan, as Afghanistan’s immediate neighbour, was fully aware of developments across the border. His remarks came shortly after Pakistani forces carried out aerial strikes, which Kabul swiftly condemned.

Afghanistan’s chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid described the airstrikes as a “cowardly” act by the Pakistani military, though he claimed there were no casualties in the targeted areas. The latest flare-up comes against the backdrop of longstanding friction along the disputed Durand Line, a boundary drawn during British rule that has remained a source of contention between the two countries.

Retaliation Claims Mount on Both Sides

The Afghan Ministry of National Defence said it responded with retaliatory operations along the border, claiming that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and several military positions seized. According to Kabul, the action was launched on the evening of February 26, during the holy month of Ramadan, in response to what it called earlier violations of Afghan territory that allegedly resulted in civilian deaths.

Meanwhile, Pakistan announced the launch of “Ghazab Lil Haq,” an operation aimed at Taliban targets. Pakistani officials claimed that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed, more than 200 wounded, and multiple Taliban posts destroyed or captured. The sharply contrasting claims from both sides underline the rapidly deteriorating security situation along the volatile frontier.