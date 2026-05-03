Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can Congress retain this crucial seat after Rahul Mamkootathil fiasco?

Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. The counting of votes are being held today. The Palakkad Assembly Constituency, which includes the district headquarters and its surrounding areas, is one of the seven assembly segments under the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. Seven candidates are contesting from this unreserved seat, considered a key battleground in Kerala, the constituency is mainly contested by the LDF, UDF, BJP, and Congress. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shafi Parambil of the Indian National Congress (INC) secured victory against veteran BJP candidate E. Sreedharan with a margin of around 3%, recording a voter turnout of 74%. Later the seat was vacated and INC’s Rahul Mamkootathil retained the seat for UDF. In 2016, Shafi Parambil had defeated Sobha Surendran of the BJP with a higher margin of 13% at a 77% turnout.This time, the contest is between INC’s Ramesh Pisharody and BJP’s Sobha Surendran.

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