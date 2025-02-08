Palam Election Result 2025 Live: Kuldeep Solanki vs Mange Ram vs Joginder Solanki

Palam Election Result Live Update: Palam is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, established in 2008 following delimitation. It is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, having previously been under the Outer Delhi parliamentary constituency. Located 20 kilometers southwest of New Delhi, Palam is surrounded by Delhi Cantonment, Dwarka, and Janakpuri, and falls under the Dwarka sub-division in the South West Delhi district.

The constituency is divided into two main areas: Raj Nagar (further split into Raj Nagar-1 and Raj Nagar-2) and Sadh Nagar (divided into Sadh Nagar-1 and Sadh Nagar-2).

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Bhavna Gaur of AAP won with 92,775 votes, defeating Vijay Pandit of BJP, who secured 60,010 votes, while Geeta from BSP received 786 votes. Gaur had also won in 2015, with 82,637 votes, beating Dharam Dev Solanki of BJP, who got 51,788 votes, and Congress's Madan Mohan, who received 10,529 votes.

For the 2025 elections, the key candidates are Kuldeep Solanki from BJP, Mange Ram from Congress, and Joginder Solanki from AAP.

