Parbatta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BSP vs LJP

Parbatta Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Parbatta Assembly seat in Khagaria district is considered a VIP seat. Satish Prasad Singh, who represented this constituency, had the privilege of becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar, although he held the position for only 5 days. The current Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, has also been an MLA from this seat. He represented Parbatta in 2000 and 2010, when he was with the RJD. In the last election, JDU candidate Dr. Sanjeev Kumar won by a margin of only 951 votes.

From the Parbatta assembly seat, LJP has fielded Babulal Shorya against RJD's Dr Sanjeev Kumar while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Vinay Kumar Varun. Other Candidates in the fray are Robin Smith of Bahujan Samaj Party, Naresh Prasad Singh of Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 6 in the First phase.

