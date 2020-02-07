हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Parliament Budget Session, live updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Parliament is expected to witness a storm session on Friday as several political parties have given adjournment notice on issues like "internal security situation in the country," demand for caste-based Census, commercialisation of education and slapping of PSA on ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 7, 2020 - 10:20
Comments |

NEW DELHI: Parliament is expected to witness a storm session on Friday as several political parties have given adjournment notice on issues like "internal security situation in the country," demand for caste-based Census, commercialisation of education and slapping of PSA on ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.    

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recited couplets, lines, anecdotes and used repartee as he took dig at the Opposition and also evoked smiles during his reply in the two houses to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President`s Address. When PM Modi began to speak in Lok Sabha, opposition members started raising slogans hailing Mahatma Gandhi. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a trailer. PM Modi responded to them by saying that "Gandhi Ji may be a trailer for you, he is life for us".

With Congress members repeatedly talking of unemployment, PM Modi said, "we will not allow your unemployment to end". As Chowdhury repeatedly got up and interrupted him, PM Modi said he can sit down and let Chowdhury speak as others behind him were laughing and it was not good for his reputation. Chowdhury said PM Modi should not worry about his reputation and that he was quite self-sufficient. The PM said the politics of Congress has been such for the past 70 years that no Congressman can be self-sufficient.

Tune in to Zee News for live updates of proceedings from Parliament: -

7 February 2020, 10:20 AM

The Congress party has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "internal security situation in the country".

7 February 2020, 10:12 AM

List of business in Lok Sabha for February 7

* Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the response of Centre to novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

* Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present the thirteenth report of the Business Advisory Committee.

* The List of Business also includes the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2020-2021, and the Private Member`s Business.

Must Watch

PT16M41S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day