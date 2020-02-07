Parliament Budget Session, live updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

7 February 2020, 10:20 AM
The Congress party has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "internal security situation in the country".
7 February 2020, 10:12 AM
List of business in Lok Sabha for February 7
* Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the response of Centre to novel coronavirus outbreak in China.
* Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present the thirteenth report of the Business Advisory Committee.
* The List of Business also includes the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2020-2021, and the Private Member`s Business.