Parliament Budget Session, live updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Parliament is expected to witness a storm session on Friday as several political parties have given adjournment notice on issues like "internal security situation in the country," demand for caste-based Census, commercialisation of education and slapping of PSA on ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recited couplets, lines, anecdotes and used repartee as he took dig at the Opposition and also evoked smiles during his reply in the two houses to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President`s Address. When PM Modi began to speak in Lok Sabha, opposition members started raising slogans hailing Mahatma Gandhi. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a trailer. PM Modi responded to them by saying that "Gandhi Ji may be a trailer for you, he is life for us".

With Congress members repeatedly talking of unemployment, PM Modi said, "we will not allow your unemployment to end". As Chowdhury repeatedly got up and interrupted him, PM Modi said he can sit down and let Chowdhury speak as others behind him were laughing and it was not good for his reputation. Chowdhury said PM Modi should not worry about his reputation and that he was quite self-sufficient. The PM said the politics of Congress has been such for the past 70 years that no Congressman can be self-sufficient.

