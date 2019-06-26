close

Parliament live updates: Discussion on Special Economic Zones (Ammendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress for being disconnected from the people of the country and for being elitist in its outlook and approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 11:12
File photo

Several vital legislative businesses are to be carried out in both houses of Parliament as well.

Stay with us for the live updates from Parliament:

26 June 2019, 11:12 AM

DMK leader TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

26 June 2019, 11:12 AM

Rajya Sabha will have more discussions on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.

26 June 2019, 11:11 AM

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move a bill to amend Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016.

Lok Sabha will also take up the matter of  The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

