Parliament live updates: Discussion on Special Economic Zones (Ammendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

26 June 2019, 11:12 AM
DMK leader TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over water crisis in Tamil Nadu.
26 June 2019, 11:12 AM
Rajya Sabha will have more discussions on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.
26 June 2019, 11:11 AM
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move a bill to amend Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016.
Lok Sabha will also take up the matter of The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.