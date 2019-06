A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family in his reply in Rajya Sabha to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, both houses of Parliament are slated to convene on Thursday. In the Lok Sabha, some key bills like the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill and the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill are slated to be tabled by the government.

The government is also expected to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019. The bill will be moved by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Here are the live updates: