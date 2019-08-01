close

Parliament Live Updates: POCSO bill to face Lok Sabha test, NMC Bill in RS

Here are the live updates from lower and upper houses of Parliament:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 07:57
The maiden Parliament session of Modi government 2.0 has seen a series of ordinances set to become laws after being passed in the lower and upper houses. On Thursday (August 1), Union Minister Smriti Irani will move the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. The lower house will also take up the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the  Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. 

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, in Rajya Sabha. Doctors across the country continue to oppose this Bill. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, in the upper house.

Here are the live updates from Parliament:

