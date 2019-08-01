Parliament Live Updates: POCSO bill to face Lok Sabha test, NMC Bill in RS

The maiden Parliament session of Modi government 2.0 has seen a series of ordinances set to become laws after being passed in the lower and upper houses. On Thursday (August 1), Union Minister Smriti Irani will move the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. The lower house will also take up the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Live TV

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, in Rajya Sabha. Doctors across the country continue to oppose this Bill. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, in the upper house.

Here are the live updates from Parliament: