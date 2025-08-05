Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941621https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/parliament-monsoon-session-live-update-operation-sindoor-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-opposition-rajya-sabha-lok-sabha-2941621.html
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | PM Modi Felicitated By 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants At NDA Meet

Parliament remains stalled for the third week over demands to debate Bihar’s electoral roll revision. No bills have passed since July 21. PM Modi to address NDA meeting amid deadlock.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 10:16 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Legislative business in both Houses remains stalled as the Opposition parties are demanding an immediate debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The issue, which triggered major protests on Monday, has deepened the deadlock and disrupted parliamentary proceedings.

Deputy Speaker Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the afternoon session yesterday, pointed out that not a single bill has been passed since the Monsoon Session began on July 21. Meanwhile, yesterday's Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned following the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Key leaders from the BJP, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Kiren Rijiju, are expected to participate in today’s session. From the opposition, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are also likely to attend.
 
This is the third consecutive week of disruptions in Parliament, with no signs of a breakthrough. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on July 21 and is scheduled to run until August 21.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting today, marking the first such gathering during the current session and the first in quite some time. The meeting is expected to focus on floor coordination and strategy amid the ongoing impasse.

05 August 2025
10:13 IST

Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi Felicitated By 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants At NDA Meet 

PM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK