Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | PM Modi Felicitated By 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants At NDA Meet

Parliament remains stalled for the third week over demands to debate Bihar’s electoral roll revision. No bills have passed since July 21. PM Modi to address NDA meeting amid deadlock.
Legislative business in both Houses remains stalled as the Opposition parties are demanding an immediate debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The issue, which triggered major protests on Monday, has deepened the deadlock and disrupted parliamentary proceedings.
Deputy Speaker Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the afternoon session yesterday, pointed out that not a single bill has been passed since the Monsoon Session began on July 21. Meanwhile, yesterday's Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned following the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.
Key leaders from the BJP, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Kiren Rijiju, are expected to participate in today’s session. From the opposition, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are also likely to attend.
This is the third consecutive week of disruptions in Parliament, with no signs of a breakthrough. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on July 21 and is scheduled to run until August 21.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting today, marking the first such gathering during the current session and the first in quite some time. The meeting is expected to focus on floor coordination and strategy amid the ongoing impasse.
Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi Felicitated By 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants At NDA Meet
PM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting.
