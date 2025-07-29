Parliament Monsoon Session Live Update: Debate On ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Likely To Participate

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Update: A comprehensive discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' is set to begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The debate is expected to be significant, with strong anticipation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may participate, highlighting the government's emphasis on national security.

Key ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are slated to join the discussion, which will focus on the strategic and diplomatic aspects of India’s recent counter-terrorism operation.

This follows a high-stakes debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the proceedings with a firm warning to Pakistan.

The session, which began on July 21 and lasted five days, was marked by frequent disruptions and the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Here is the agenda for today's parliament monsoon session.