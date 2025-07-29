Parliament Monsoon Session Live Update: Debate On ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Likely To Participate
A comprehensive discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' is set to begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The debate is expected to be significant, with strong anticipation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may participate, highlighting the government's emphasis on national security.
Trending Photos
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Update: A comprehensive discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' is set to begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The debate is expected to be significant, with strong anticipation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may participate, highlighting the government's emphasis on national security.
Key ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are slated to join the discussion, which will focus on the strategic and diplomatic aspects of India’s recent counter-terrorism operation.
This follows a high-stakes debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened the proceedings with a firm warning to Pakistan.
The session, which began on July 21 and lasted five days, was marked by frequent disruptions and the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Here is the agenda for today's parliament monsoon session.
Follow Zee News For Live Updates:
Parliament Session Live: Debate On ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Rajya Sabha
Rajya sabha is all set to hold discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' today during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.