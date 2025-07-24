Advertisement
PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION 2025

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs Meet Jamiat Leadership To Discuss Waqf Law

In a move set to significantly reshape sports administration in the country, the National Sports Bill (also known as the Sports Governance Bill), 2025, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the third day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the landmark legislation, which aims to bring the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and 45 other National Sports Federations (NSFs) under a unified regulatory framework.

Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 07:21 AM IST
