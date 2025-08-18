Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM, Rajya Sabha Till 2 PM

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion today to commemorate a landmark moment in India's space journey, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Titled “India’s First Astronaut Aboard the ISS, The Critical Role of the Space Programme in Achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the discussion will highlight the significance of Shukla’s achievement and its wider implications for India’s long-term space aspirations, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and plans for a homegrown space station.

Shukla arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he was received by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this evening.