Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM, Rajya Sabha Till 2 PM
The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion today to commemorate a landmark moment in India's space journey, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Titled “India’s First Astronaut Aboard the ISS, The Critical Role of the Space Programme in Achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the discussion will highlight the significance of Shukla’s achievement and its wider implications for India’s long-term space aspirations, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and plans for a homegrown space station.
Shukla arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he was received by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this evening.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition May Bring Impeachment Motion Against CEC
Amid the ongoing allegations of 'vote theft,' opposition parties are likely to bring an impeachment motion in the monsoon session of Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Opposition parties likely to bring Impeachment motion notice against CEC: Sources
Opposition parties likely to bring Impeachment motion notice against CEC: Sources
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 18, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12:00 Noon
Speaking on the protest by Opposition MPs over SIR and other issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, If you ask questions with the same force with which you are shouting slogans, it will be beneficial for the people of the country…’
“If you try to destroy government property, I will have to take some decisive decisions and the people of the country will see you. Action has been taken against members for such incidents in many assemblies. I warn you again. Do not try to destroy government property. This is my request to you”, LoP Speaker Om Birla said.
Also the proceedings of the House have been adjourned till 12:00 noon today.
On protest by Opposition MPs over SIR and other issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "If you ask questions with the same force with which you are shouting slogans, it will be beneficial for the people of the country. The people have not sent you to destroy government…
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: INDIA Bloc Leaders Hold Meeting At RS Office
INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting in the office of Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.
INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting in the office of Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/mhi6POF5jK
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM following slogannering by Opposition MPs in the House
Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, "Please let the House function. This is Zero Hour."
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM following slogannering by Opposition MPs in the House
Deputy Chairman Harivansh says, "Please let the House function. This is Zero Hour." pic.twitter.com/uYYEDordhv
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: 'Parliament Will Honour Him': Kiren Rijiju On Shubhanshu Shukla
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets, "Our hero astronaut capt Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India’s growing space ambitions in our journey towards."
Our hero astronaut capt Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards #ViksitBharat
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 18, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: INDIA Alliance MPs Protest Over SIR And 'Vote Chori'
INDIA alliance MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP and the Election Commission of India.
INDIA alliance MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP and the Election Commission of India.
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Two Bills To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha
In addition to the discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, two significant Bills are set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, which seeks to amend certain legislations in order to decriminalise and rationalise offences, aimed at strengthening trust-based governance and promoting ease of living and doing business.
The second Bill, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be introduced by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This Bill proposes further amendments to the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.
