Parliament Session live: UAPA, Motor Vehicle Amendment bills in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 10:32
A day after the passage of triple talaq bill Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the action is likely to remain in the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday as the government is slated to table two key bills. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, which empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists, in the Rajya Sabha. The Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill will also be tabled in the Upper House by the government.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Anand Sharma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "faulty hip implants by pharma companies resulting in trauma, injury and deaths". Another Zero Hour notice "the need for amendment in divorce law for early disposal of cases" has been given by BJP MP CP Thakur.

