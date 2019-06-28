Parliament Live: Amit Shah seeks 6-month extension of President's Rule in J&K, polls after Amarnath Yatra

28 June 2019, 12:30 PM

The government is trying to push for the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 today itself. The legislation is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on July 1. The Bill, which amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).On June 12, the Union Cabinet had approved the extension of President`s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months. The present term of President`s rule in the state is expiring on July 2.The President`s rule was implemented in the state in June last year following the collapse of the PDP-BJP alliance. The State Assembly, initially kept in suspended animation was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Mali