Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: SIR Issue Set To Rock Houses
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: The Opposition and the NDA government are likely to be at the odds over the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.
Trending Photos
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: The 6th Session of the 18th Lower House and the 269th Session of the Upper House begin today, kicking off Parliament’s Winter Session. The opposition has already raised the Special Investment Region (SIR) bill issue — setting the stage for a potentially contentious session. Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to update the Central Excise Act, 1944.
She may also present the Health Security & National Security Cess Bill, 2025, designed to raise funds for national security and public health by imposing a cess on machinery used or processes undertaken in manufacturing specified goods. Parliament has allotted six hours of debate for the bill in the Lok Sabha.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Parliament Session Live Updates: PM Modi To Brief Media
Parliament Session Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives at 10 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. Such briefings by the Prime Minister traditionally set the tone for the legislative and political agenda of the session.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.