Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Centre–Opposition Clash To Escalate On Day 2?
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the start of the winter session in the Parliament premises on Monday. Meanwhile, on day 2 of the Winter Session, both houses are expected to see fiery debates, sharp barbs, and key political moments.
Trending Photos
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 1, 2025, and is scheduled to go on till December 19, 2025. The session will comprise 15 sittings spread across 19 days. Meanwhile, on day one itself, the Lok Sabha saw adjournments, and the government and treasury benches sparred in the Rajya Sabha as the government went ahead with its legislative agenda.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, and later for the day, as opposition members insisted on discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Apart from sloganeering and adjournments, the Houses congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team for winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian Team for winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025, and the Indian team for winning the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Notably, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the start of the winter session in the Parliament premises on Monday.
Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates On Parliament's Winter Session 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: BJP MPs To Present Reports Of Standing Committee On Finance
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: According to ANI, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy to present the following Reports of the Standing Committee on Finance:
i. Twenty-Seventh Report on the subject ‘Performance review of National Statistical Commission (NSC)’;
ii. Twenty-Eighth Report on the subject ‘Review of working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Emerging Issues’.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Govt's Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Move
Parliament Winter Session Live: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, further to amend the Central Excise Act, 1944, be taken into consideration. And, also to move that the Bill be passed.
Parliament Winter Session | Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move that The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 further to amend the Central Excise Act, 1944, be taken into consideration. And, also to move that the Bill be passed. pic.twitter.com/PmZqbYHCzw
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Houses Gear Up For Day 2
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Centre–Opposition clash expected to escalate on day two of the session.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.