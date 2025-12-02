Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Centre–Opposition Clash To Escalate On Day 2?

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 1, 2025, and is scheduled to go on till December 19, 2025. The session will comprise 15 sittings spread across 19 days. Meanwhile, on day one itself, the Lok Sabha saw adjournments, and the government and treasury benches sparred in the Rajya Sabha as the government went ahead with its legislative agenda.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, and later for the day, as opposition members insisted on discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Apart from sloganeering and adjournments, the Houses congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team for winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the Indian Team for winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025, and the Indian team for winning the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Notably, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the start of the winter session in the Parliament premises on Monday.