Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

A special discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' took place in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the discussion and highlighted many important and historical facts about the national song.

The debate will reportedly take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

Earlier, on December 2, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju had posted on X, "During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th Dec."