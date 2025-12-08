Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: PM Modi To Open ‘Vande Mataram’ Discussion In Lok Sabha Today

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin the special discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. He is also likely to highlight the contribution of the song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875, to the freedom struggle, its historical significance, and m.

A political storm is brewing, and a special debate in Parliament follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Congress removed significant verses from 'Vande Mataram'. The PM had claimed that this removal "sowed the seeds for partition".

Meanwhile, the discussion on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha is likely to be initiated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The Winter Session is scheduled to continue till December 19.