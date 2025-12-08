Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993407https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/parliament-winter-session-2025-live-updates-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-debate-vande-mataram-sir-update-2993407.html
NewsIndia
WINTER SESSION 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: PM Modi To Open ‘Vande Mataram’ Discussion In Lok Sabha Today

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion today to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the discussion at noon on Monday, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 07:35 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live (Source: Zee Media Bureau)
LIVE Blog

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin the special discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. He is also likely to highlight the contribution of the song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875, to the freedom struggle, its historical significance, and m.

A political storm is brewing, and a special debate in Parliament follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Congress removed significant verses from 'Vande Mataram'. The PM had claimed that this removal "sowed the seeds for partition". 

Meanwhile, the discussion on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha is likely to be initiated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Winter Session is scheduled to continue till December 19.

Follow Zee News For Live Updates On Winter Session 2025: 

08 December 2025
07:35 IST

Parliament Winter Session Live: PM Modi Likely To Begin 'Vande Mataram' Discussion

Parliament Winter Session Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate 'Vande Mataram' discussion at noon on Monday, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. 

07:03 IST

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: 'Vande Mataram' Discussion In LS Today

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Live: Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion today to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, during which several important, lesser-known historical facets of the iconic national song are expected to be highlighted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Goa
Four Held In Goa Nightclub Inferno; Eyewitness Blames Pyro Gun For Blaze
Russia Su-75 Checkmate
Is Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate A Strategic Illusion? Why The Jet Can’t Fly
Madhya Pradesh
MP: 10 Maoists Including KB Division Commander Surrender In Balaghat
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar Police Attach Rs 1 Cr House Of Drug Peddler In Major NDPS Crackdown
Goa Fire
Who Is Saurabh Luthra? ‘Owner’ Of Goa Nightclub Where Deadly Fire Killed 25
IndiGo Crisis
How IndiGo’s Operational Collapse Exposes Fragility Of India’s Aviation Sector
Cyclone Ditwah
Death Toll Rises To 627, Several Hundred Missing After Cyclone In Sri Lanka
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Operate 1,630 Flights On Sunday, Major Cancellations Continue
US-India visit
US Top Diplomat Allison Hooker To Visit Delhi, Bengaluru From Dec 7-11
Armed Forces Flag Day
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Armed Forces Flag Day, Unveils Flag Pin