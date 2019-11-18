Parliament Winter Session, Day 1 live: Oppn protest in Parliament over Kashmir instability; Shiv Sena stages walkout

New Delhi: Parliament Winter Session, which kickstarted on Monday, is expected to face many heated debates as Opposition parties look to corner the government on economic slowdown and situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

The central government is likely to push for passage of almost 35 legislations in the session, including the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which amends the definition of illegal migrants, and the Personal Data Protection Bill.

Currently, there are 43 bills pending in Parliament. Of these, 12 bills are listed for consideration and passage, and seven are listed for withdrawal. Twenty-seven bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage.

Ahead of the Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said the government is looking forward to a 'frank' discussion on all matters.

Here are the Live updates on Parliament's Winter Session: