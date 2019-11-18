Parliament Winter Session, Day 1 live: Oppn protest in Parliament over Kashmir instability; Shiv Sena stages walkout

18 November 2019, 12:14 PM
'Free Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti' slogans raised by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha.
18 November 2019, 11:57 AM
Visuals: Rajya Sabha MP and Olympic medalist Mary Kom arrives at Parliament as Winter Session kickstarts today.
18 November 2019, 11:56 AM
Members of Shiv Sena walk out of Lok Sabha in protest over farmers' issue in Maharashtra.
18 November 2019, 11:50 AM
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar arrives at Parliament in an electric car, says, "Government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. I appeal to people to contribute to fight pollution- start using public transport, electric vehicles etc".
18 November 2019, 11:49 AM
Congress, DMK and National Conference leaders protest in Well of House over ongoing situation in Kashmir.
18 November 2019, 11:48 AM
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pays tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha, says "People like Arun Jaitley are not a loss to a party alone but the entire country. I pray that his soul rests in peace."
18 November 2019, 11:46 AM
Visuals: Shiv Sena leaders hold protest near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Parliament premises, demand unseasonal rains in Maharashtra be declared as natural calamity.
18 November 2019, 11:42 AM
Shiv Sena members of Parliament are seated in Treasury benches in Lok Sabha. Sena, recently snapped its ties with BJP after their fallout ovet power-sharing and rotational Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra.
18 November 2019, 11:40 AM
Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi protests in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels.
18 November 2019, 11:38 AM
Congress, DMK protest in House against government over economic slowdown, Kashmir issue
18 November 2019, 11:31 AM
Newly-elected members take oath in House.
MPs Prince Raj (Samastipur, Bihar), Himadri Singh (Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh), Shriniwas Dadasahib Patil (Satara, Maharashtra) and DM Kathir Anand (Vellore, Tamil Nadu) take oath in Parliament.
18 November 2019, 11:29 AM
Shiv Sena too gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over loss of crops due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.
18 November 2019, 11:28 AM
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over crisis in Kashmir, detentions of several leaders.
18 November 2019, 11:28 AM
Visuals: BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya reached the Parliament today, riding a bicycle.
18 November 2019, 11:27 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani.
18 November 2019, 11:27 AM
Breaking: Winter Session of Parliament begins.
Parliament pays tribute to Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away.
18 November 2019, 11:26 AM
Visuals: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari arrives at the Parliament, riding a bicycle.
18 November 2019, 11:26 AM
Trinamool Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.