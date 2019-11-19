Parliament Winter Session live: Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis

19 November 2019, 10:48 AM
Rajya Sabha will pay homage to former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe.
Harsh Vardhan to move for leave to withdraw a Bill further to amend the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
Harsh Vardhan to move Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013 for leave to withdraw the Bill further to amend the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Also to withdraw the Bill.
Harsh Vardhan to move The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that the Bill to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey to lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 753 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 24th July, 2018 regarding Recruitment in CGHS Dispensaries.
Ravi Prakash Verma is to present the 325th Report (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on "An Expanded Role for the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in Cancer Treatment in India through an Enlarged Network of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)"
BJP Rajya Sabha MPs RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav give zero-hour notice on the issue of air pollution in the country.
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Trinamool Congress give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Jawaharlal Nehru University student protests over fee hike and alleged police assault on them.
Congress leader K Suresh gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over withdrawal of SPG cover from Gandhis.
Parliament to take up discussionson Surrogacy Bill, Jallianwala Bagh Bill today.
Lok Sabha to discuss air pollution issue at 2 pm today; Environment Minister Prakash Javedkar to address House at 6 pm.
The Communist Party of India give notice in Rajya Sabha over JNU showdown, seek to discuss alleged police assault on JNU students.
Discussion on air pollution is expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha at 4 pm today.
Delhi air pollution talks in Lok Sabha today
On the second day of the Winter Session of Parliament, a discussion on the air pollution crisis will be held in the Lok Sabha. Congress’ Manish Tewari and BJD’s Pinaki Misra will initiate the discussion, which will conclude with a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Trinamool Congress, Congress, Shiv Sena give notices to Centre over economy crisis, seek short discussion in Rajya Sabha; debate on economic slowdown is expected to take place on Wednesday.
Left to raise JNU fee rise issue in Rajya Sabha on the second day of Winter Session.
BJP parlimentary party meeting to discuss the floor stratgey underway.
Visuals: BJP Working President JP Nadda and party leader Arjun Ram Meghwal arrive at Parliament Library Building for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
