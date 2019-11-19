Parliament Winter Session live: Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on Monday with PM Narendra Modi addressing the Rajya Sabha and praising the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for adhering to Parliamentary norms. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh raised red flags over undermining the role of the Upper House. Proceeding in the Lok Sabha on Monday began on a stormy note with the opposition attacking the government over the detention of MP Farooq Abdullah.

The second day of Parliament, on Tuesday, is once again expected to be action-packed with Lok Sabha set to hold discussions on the economy and air pollution the country is facing. Several crucial bills are also expected to be tabled in the Parliament today.

Stay here for Live updates: