Patel Nagar Election Result 2025 Live: Pravesh Ratn Vs Raaj Kumar VS Anand Krishna Tirath

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Patel Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The area falls under the West Delhi district, which is divided into three subdivisions. West Patel Nagar, East Patel Nagar, and South Patel Nagar are the three colonies that make up the remarkably huge area.

The constituency is well-connected with three metro stations: Rajendra Place, Patel Nagar, and Shadipur.

With 73,463 votes, Raj Kumar Anand from the AAP won the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP candidate Pravesh Ratan secured 42,528 votes, while Congress candidate Krishna Tirath received 3,382 votes.

With 68,868 votes, AAP candidate Hazari Lal Chauhan won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP's Krishna Tirath got 34,230 votes, while Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia received 10,766 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Patel Nagar seat this year, the AAP has fielded Pravesh Ratn Against Bjp's Raaj Kumar Anand And Congress Candidate Krishna Tirath.

