Patna Mock Drills LIVE Updates: Bihar On High Alert As States Prepare For ‘Operation Abhyaas’

Patna Mock Drill Live: In a coordinated civil defence preparedness exercise, the Bihar state administration will conduct a 10-minute crash blackout mock drill across seven cities on Wednesday, May 7. The drill, scheduled between 7:00 PM and 7:10 PM, is part of a nationwide directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to test emergency response during air raid scenarios.

Cities where power will be temporarily cut include Patna, Purnia, Katihar, Begusarai, Barauni, Araria, and Kishanganj. Warning sirens will be activated shortly before the blackout to alert residents to the simulated air raid condition.

Officials clarified that this mock drill is designed to train citizens on how to respond during an emergency and evaluate the readiness of civil defence systems. Essential services, including hospitals, will remain unaffected during the brief blackout.

Fire services, police, and other administrative bodies have been mobilised to ensure a smooth execution of the exercise. The Patna district administration has already deployed fire tenders and emergency teams across key locations.

Students are also being sensitised about emergency protocols as part of the broader awareness initiative. Authorities urge citizens not to panic and to follow official instructions during the drill.