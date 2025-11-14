Patna Sahib election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs INC Ratnesh Kushwaha Shashant Shekhar winner

Patna Sahib Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission is all set to declare the results of the Patna Sahib constituency, a key seat known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Bihar’s politics. The Patna Sahib result carries significant weight as the constituency often witnesses high-stakes contests between major political parties.

This time, the battle is intense among Shashant Shekhar (INC), Vinita Mishra (JSP), and Ratnesh Kushwaha (BJP).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Nand Kishore Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the seat, defeating Pravin Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 18,300 votes.

The Patna Sahib Assembly constituency falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, where in the 2024 general elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) emerged victorious, defeating Anshul Avijit (INC).

The polling for this constituency was held in phase 1 on November 6 and result will declear today.